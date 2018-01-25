"Get Hitched to a Redneck" Dinner Theater at Best Western Premier

Get Hitched to a Redneck

At the Best Western Premier Ma and Pa Redneck are invitin’ all the kinfolk for vittles after the Weddin’ rehearsal of their son Bubba and fiancé Billie Jean. Cousins Gomer Pyle, The Duck Dynasty Clan, Dolly Parton, Honey Boo Boo, Jeff Houndsworthy, Larry the Fable Guy along with Jed Clampett and all his kin. The future in-laws, the Worthington Family, will be there too. They are all city folk, including Joe Pesky and Justine Carcerated. Ma and Pa think Bubba is working several jobs as a cook and paper delivery boy. He actually is an undercover agent for the FBI and DEA. Somebody at the gathering is the head honcho behind a drug cartel. Will Bubba solve the case before he gets hitched or will it be shotgun wedding? Come and get served up a heaping helping of our hospitality, Red Neck Style!

Die Laughing Dinner Theater involves the audience members. Many will be asked to be characters in the show. Imagine people in your group as “Fred & Ethel” with Lucy and Ricky or the “Jefferson’s” with Archie & Edith! There are 4 acts that take place in between the courses of the meal. You’ll die laughing during these comical shows!

Open to the Public

$36.00 Inclusive

Doors open at 11:45am on Thursday, January 25th.

Lunch & Show starts at 12:00pm

24 hour reservation required by calling David at 618-462-1220

Dinner Theater Menu:

Italian Salad

Pot Roast

Buttered Red Skin Potatoes

Green beans w/garlic and red pepper

Themed Dessert