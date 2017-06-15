Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults

to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults

First and third Thursday nights of the month from 6-8 PM at the History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue.

Join us for some serious gaming. 

Bring your favorites or borrow one of ours.

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730

Info

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map

Adults Only

618-452-6238 ext 730

to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-07-20 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-09-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-09-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-09-21 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-10-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-10-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults - 2017-10-19 18:00:00