Getting Unstuck

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

Stuck Happens. But this isn't all there is! There are blue skies on the road ahead if you are brave enough to pursue them! This workshop will teach you everything you need to know to get on the road to living the life you were meant to live.

~Discover your Passions

~Identify your Road Blocks

~Find your Strengths and what Needs Fixing

~Creating a list of Possibilities

~Make it Real – your Plan of Action: Road Map for Life!

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

6184091142

