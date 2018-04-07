Ghost of the River Road Dinner Tour

Saturday, April 07, 2018

6:00pm to 9:00pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Join HAUNTED ALTON author Troy Taylor for a special event tour from Alton Hauntings! The GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD DINNER TOUR departs from the Mineral Springs in Alton, Illinois, and travels to Grafton on a haunted bus tour along the Great Rover Road. Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with special stops and eerie locations before we have dinner! The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs!

GHOSTS OF THE RIVER ROAD BUS TOUR INCLUDES:

* Dinner (full meal, soft drinks and dessert included)

* Bus Tour from Alton To Grafton and Back

* Great River Road haunted places and special stops

* Full tour hosted by Troy Taylor

Admission

$48 per person