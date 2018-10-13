Ghost of the River Road Dinner Tour

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Starting at 6:00 pm

Best Western Premier Alton

3559 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Departing from the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton and after dinner will travel to Grafton on a haunted bus tour along the Great River Road! Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with eerie locations and a stop at one of Grafton's legendary spots!

The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs!