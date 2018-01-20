Girl Scout Eagle Day

Saturday, January 20, 2018

1:00pm to 4:00pm

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

Visit one of the best bald eagle watching spots on the Mississippi! Scouts can meet a LIVE bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations, and discover the incredible story of their journey back from the brink of extinction.

We will also be viewing an eagle nest and touring the Melvin Price Locks and Dam so be sure to dress for the weather!

Siblings are also welcome to participate in the program, with registration.

Admission

$5