Girl Scout MacroMania at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary

Saturday, May 06, 2017, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386. (636) 899-0090

“It’s the little things that rule the world” –Edward O. Wilson

Mr. Wilson was right! The “little things” – bugs – form the basis of the food chain and play an important role in informing people about the health of the environment. This session will focus on a group of those little critters called MACROINVERTEBRATES. We will investigate the aquatic environments where they are found in search of live macros. We will discover how they can tell us so much about the health of our water!

To register, contact the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois office at (800) 345-6858.

For more information on the program contact the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979.

Admission: FREE