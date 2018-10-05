Girls Night Out – Quarter Auction

The Daughters of Isabella, O’Reilly Circle 218, along with Busy Bee Quarter Auctions, invites everyone 21 and older to attend the October 5th, Ladies Night Out, Quarter Auction to be held at St. Boniface Church, 110 N Buchanan, Edwardsville in the Lower Level, Oak Room from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Doors Open at 6:00 pm for the opportunity to shop at the many Vendor Booths and to view the Prizes for Auction. Bidding Paddles will be $5 each. Drinks & Baked Goods will available for Purchase and you can BYO Beverages and Snacks. There will be a 50/50 Drawing, along with chances to win several Gift Baskets. The proceeds will benefit various Charities.