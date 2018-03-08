Girls Who Code

Beginning Thursday, March 8th — 3:30-5 PM 2001 Delmar Avenue.

Learn to Code! Change the World!

Girls Who Code is a 10 week program for girls grades 6-12 who want to impact their community with computer science skills!

Join us every Thursday from 3:30-5 PM from March 8th to May 10th.

Call 452-6238 to register.

Space is limited and registration is required.