Girls Who Code
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Beginning Thursday, March 8th — 3:30-5 PM 2001 Delmar Avenue.
Learn to Code! Change the World!
Girls Who Code is a 10 week program for girls grades 6-12 who want to impact their community with computer science skills!
Join us every Thursday from 3:30-5 PM from March 8th to May 10th.
Call 452-6238 to register.
Space is limited and registration is required.
Info
