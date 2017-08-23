Raising Awareness About Alzheimer's Disease!

Join us for a special screening of the award-winning documentary, Glenn Campbell, I'll Be Me that chronicles music legend Glen Campbell and his farewell "Goodbye Tour."

The film documents this amazing journey as Glen and his family attempt to navigate the wildly unpredictable nature of his progressing disease using love, laughter and music as their medicine of choice.

Glen Campbell, I'll Be Me

Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite on August 23, 2017

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Movie: Noon until 2 p.m.

This event is FREE but reservation are required.

Call Hospice of Southern Illinois to RSVP: 618-531-9430 or email: Msmith@hospice.org

Complimentary popcorn & soft drink!

Seating is limited!

Brought to you by: St. John's Community Car, AARP & Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.