Glenn Miller Orchestra Salutes the Heroes of D-Day

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra salutes the heroes of D-Day on the anniversary of the historic date in World War II.

This special concert will take place Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO from 7:30pm-9:30pm.

Seating is limited.

Reservations are $45 and available by calling 314-962-7000 or online at www.websterconcerthall.org.

Plenty of free parking.

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

314-962-7000

