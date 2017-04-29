Saturday April 29, 2017, Alton Little Theater will host this FUN fundraiser to benefit programs at the theater and to kick off the 84th Season. The event will be held at the Godfrey KC Hall - 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey IL.

Wondering what Glo Bingo is all about? One thing for sure, it's not your grandma's Bingo! Instead, it is a FUN evening of black lights,music, Bingo and Prizes!

Doors will open at 5:30 PM and games begin at at 7:00 PM. Be sure to wear your glowing apparel....think bright white and neon colors! Add a few glow accessories and you will be set to glow.! The glow dabbers will add to the fun....you will find yourself drawing with them on the black table coverings and maybe even on yourself or your neighbor!

Gather your friends and your favorite snacks. We will provide soda, tea, and water....want something stronger....there will be a cash bar available. Sorry, but no outside alcohol is allowed.

Reserve your spot in advance and save $5!

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You must be 18 to attend. Your $20 ticket includes 6 Bingo cards, a glow hat and a glow dabber. Additional cards will be available - 6 for $5. You will be playing to win part of over $1,000 in cash prizes! There will be 10 rounds each with $100 cash payout per round and two 50/50 rounds - sold separately - $2 each or 3 for $5. PLUS other fun prizes throughout the evening. You will also have the chance to support Alton Little Theater with the 50/50 drawing and the Silent Auction.

Get you tickets online at altonlittletheater.org or by phone -618-462-3205. See you there!