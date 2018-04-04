Glo Bingo
Marquette Catholic High School 219 E 4th St, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Alton Fighting Irish Soccer Club will host a Glo Bingo Fundraiser April 14, 2018 at Marquette Catholic High School.
Tickets are $20 in advance per person, $25 at the door. Bring your own snacks. Draft beer and soft drinks included. Cash bar available. No coolers and 21 and older only, please.
Sponsorships for bingo rounds are available for $100.
Please click here to purchase tickets or sponsorships.
