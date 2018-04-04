The Alton Fighting Irish Soccer Club will host a Glo Bingo Fundraiser April 14, 2018 at Marquette Catholic High School.

Tickets are $20 in advance per person, $25 at the door. Bring your own snacks. Draft beer and soft drinks included. Cash bar available. No coolers and 21 and older only, please.

Sponsorships for bingo rounds are available for $100.

Please click here to purchase tickets or sponsorships.

https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/105593/signups/new