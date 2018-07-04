Godfrey Family Fun Fest with Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

5:00pm to 9:30pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

BLAST OFF your Independence Day celebration with the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department by attending the 4th of July Family Fun Fest at Robert E Glazebrook Park located at 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL beginning at 5 pm with activities continuing through until the FIREWORKS at 9:15 pm. The event will kick-off with a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11 years. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged following a short bike parade around the park. We will have coaches in the dunk tank and baseball awards on stage along with other fun activities for everyone to do. Additional event information will be shared as time gets closer.

The Parks Department is currently looking for high school age and older volunteers to assist with the activities during the festival. There are also vendor spots available for the event. Volunteers and vendors should contact the Godfrey Parks office at 618-466-1483 as soon as possible to register to participate in this great, family fun event.