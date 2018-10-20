Godfrey Fire Protection District 2018 Open House
What: Godfrey Fire Protection District 2018 Open House
Where: Station 2, 1712 West Delmar Avenue, Godfrey, IL
When: Saturday, October 20th from 11am - 2pm
Food: Our signature, smoked pulled pork and kettle cooked chips
Cost: Free, donations will be accepted for Assistant Chief Ed McBride who is off work and battling cancer.
Activities: This year will be more laid back with a focus on having lunch with YOUR firefighters. Family friendly.
Questions: Please contact Chief Kambarian at godfreyfirechief@gmail.com or 618-466-0131