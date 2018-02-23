Godfrey K of C Fish Fry

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

Fridays: 4 until 7 p.m.

Fish Dinner - $9.00 (buffalo and white fish), plus fries, onion rings, slaw, green beans and bread.Catfish or Shrimp Dinner - $9.00 (includes sides)Ages 6-12 dinners - $5.00Fish Sandwich - $5.00Cheese Pizza slice - $1.00Coffee, tea and water included. Cash bar available.The Ladies Auxiliary will again be selling dessertsLeave a tip for the 7th workers from St. Ambrose raising money for a trip to Space Camp this fall.