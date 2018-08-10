I would like to request your support in joining us for a golf scramble supporting Wounded Warriors. The scramble will be held on August 10th 2018, 0730 start. I am looking for players, sponsors and volunteers. Early bird discounts are available. Registration for ANY support can be completed via https://mantechwwstlgolf.eventbrite.com or contact christopher.boerner@mantech.com or call 775-AFVETRN