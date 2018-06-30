Grafton Fireworks Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Saturday, June 30, 2018

6:30pm to 8:30pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Watch the fireworks from aboard the Hakuna Matata to celebrate the Fourth of July. For more information, call (618) 786-7678. Admission: $29/person