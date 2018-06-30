Grafton Fireworks Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, June 30, 2018
6:30pm to 8:30pm
(618) 786-7678
Watch the fireworks from aboard the Hakuna Matata to celebrate the Fourth of July. For more information, call (618) 786-7678. Admission: $29/person
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
