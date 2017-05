Grafton Harbor Dock Hop 2017 Rockin' Through the Decades on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St.Grafton, IL. (618) 786-7678.

Join the fun at this year's Hollywood Favorites themed Dock Hop at the Grafton's Harbor!!

B-Dock: Casablanca at 6:00 p.m. Cocktails

C-Dock: Animal House at 6:45 p.m. Cocktails & Appetizers

H-Dock: Dirty Dancing at 7:15 p.m. Cocktails & Appetizers

F-Dock: American Graffiti at 7:45 p.m. Burgers by Grafton Harbor, sides and cocktails.

E-Dock: Ghostbusters at 8:15 p.m. Desserts and After dinner drinks.

For more information, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission: FREE