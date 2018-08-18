Grafton Riverfront Adventure Canoe Trips

Saturday, August 18, 2018

9:00am to 2:00pm

Big Muddy Adventures at Grafton Harbor

215 Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(314) 896-4262

Discover a new way to see the Mississippi River with a series of guided canoe trips on the river with Big Muddy Adventures.

In partnership with Alton Regional CVB, Big Muddy Adventures offers a monthly scheduled day trip leaving from the Grafton Harbor and paddling in our signature voyageur canoes to the take out at Piasa Harbor. Meet us at the Grafton Harbor for outfitting and boarding. The trip highlights the braided network of channels created by pristine river islands. Stopping and exploring on one of the islands is part of the experience. Our Big Muddy Shuttle Bus will meet us at Piasa Harbor to return your to Grafton where you can complete your day with some shopping, eating and drinking at this quaint river town. For more information or to reserve your seat today, visit 2muddy.com or (314) 896-4262

Admission: $60 per person, Optional River Picnic Lunch $15 per person