Grafton Riverside Flea Market
The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23
9:00am to 5:00pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3494
You won't want to miss this fabulous flea market on the river. There will be over 50+ dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk! Join the fun the fourth weekend of every month from April through October in Grafton. For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or e-mail tba@gtec.com.
Admission
Free
Info
The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Markets