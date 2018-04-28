Grafton Riverside Flea Market

Saturday, April 28, 2018 and Sunday, April 29, 2018

9:00am to 5:00pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

You won't want to miss this fabulous flea market on the river. There will be over 50+ dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk! Join the fun the fourth weekend of every month from April through October in Grafton. For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or e-mail tba@gtec.com.