Grafton Riverside Flea Market

The fourth weekend of every month from April through October starting Saturday, May 27, 2017

9:00am to 5:00pm at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St. Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-3494

You won't want to miss this fabulous flea market on the river. There will be over 50+ dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk! Join the fun the fourth weekend of every month from April through October in Grafton.

For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or e-mail tba@gtec.com.

Admission: FREE