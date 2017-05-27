Grafton Riverside Flea Market
The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
The fourth weekend of every month from April through October starting Saturday, May 27, 2017
9:00am to 5:00pm at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St. Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-3494
You won't want to miss this fabulous flea market on the river. There will be over 50+ dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk! Join the fun the fourth weekend of every month from April through October in Grafton.
For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or e-mail tba@gtec.com.
Admission: FREE
Info
