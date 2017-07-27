Grafton's Music in the Park: George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass
The Grove Memorial Park Grafton, Illinois
Thursday, July 27, 2017
7:00pm to 9:00pm
The Grove Memorial Park
Market Street
Grafton, IL 62037
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands.
For more information, call (618) 535-9922.
Admission
Free
Info
Concerts & Live Music