Grafton's Music in the Park: Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters on Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at The Grove Memorial Park, Market Street, Grafton, IL 62037.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton.

There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands.

For more information, call (618) 535-9922.

Admission: FREE

