Grafton's Music in the Park: Outlaw Opry

Thursday, June 7, 2018

7:00pm to 9:00pm

The Grove Memorial Park

Market Street

Grafton, IL 62037

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by Outlaw Opry at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.