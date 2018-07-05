Grafton's Music in the Park: The Bella Band

Thursday, July 5, 2018

7:00pm to 9:00pm

The Grove Memorial Park

Market Street

Grafton, IL 62037

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by The Bella Band at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.