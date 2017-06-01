Grafton's Music in the Park: Matt Taul and Friends Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. at The Grove Memorial Park, Market Street, Grafton, IL.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by Matt Taul and Friends at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton.

There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands.

For more information, call (618) 535-9922.

Admission: FREE