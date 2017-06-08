Grafton's Music in the Park: The Graham Band on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at The Grove Memorial Park, Market Street, Grafton, IL 62037.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by The Graham Band at The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton.

There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands.

For more information, call (618) 535-9922.

Admission: FREE