Grafton Towboat Days
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Sunday, November 4, 2018
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Experience "Life on the Mississippi River" at this annual festival in Grafton, Illinois. Tour the Luhr Brothers "Most Pristine Towboat" -- admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children; hear tales from towboat captains, learn about rivers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Gypsy Rose Land Ship will make an appearance on Saturday, Nov. 3. A special obstacle course bounce house will be on hand Sunday, Nov. 4.
For more information, call (618) 786-7678.