Grafton Towboat Days

Saturday, November 3, 2018

Sunday, November 4, 2018

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Experience "Life on the Mississippi River" at this annual festival in Grafton, Illinois. Tour the Luhr Brothers "Most Pristine Towboat" -- admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children; hear tales from towboat captains, learn about rivers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Gypsy Rose Land Ship will make an appearance on Saturday, Nov. 3. A special obstacle course bounce house will be on hand Sunday, Nov. 4.

For more information, call (618) 786-7678.