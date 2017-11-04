Grafton Towboat Festival

Saturday, November 04, 2017

11:00am to 4:00pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Experience "Life on the Mississippi River" at this annual festival in Grafton, Illinois. Take tours of working towboats on the Mississippi River. Enjoy live music and fun throughout town for the entire family. For more information, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission

$2/person