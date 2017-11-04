Grafton Towboat Festival

to Google Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Grafton Towboat Festival

Saturday, November 04, 2017

11:00am to 4:00pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Experience "Life on the Mississippi River" at this annual festival in Grafton, Illinois. Take tours of working towboats on the Mississippi River. Enjoy live music and fun throughout town for the entire family. For more information, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission

$2/person

Info
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00 iCalendar - Grafton Towboat Festival - 2017-11-04 11:00:00