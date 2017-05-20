Grafton Winery Blues Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2017 and Sunday, May 21, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-3001.

Kick back for a weekend of blues during the Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival. Top-notch blues bands will complete the lineup for the festival taking place at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

For more information, call (618) 786-3001.

Admission: FREE