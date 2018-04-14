Granite City APA Animal Shelter Annual Spring Trivia Night

Hey Hey Hey - can you come out and play?? The Granite City APA is having our Annual Spring Trivia and we would LOVE to see you there. Always a fun evening and such a great cause - CAUSE you want to help homeless animals! Call for your table today - WOOF *doors open at 6:00 pm, trivia begins at 7:00 pm*8 players per table*$120 per table or $15 per person*draft beer and soda provided*mixed drinks available for purchase*prize money awarded for trivia winners!*silent auction*beer barrel raffle*50/50 drawings*mulligans available for purchase*pet photo contest*bring your snacks and we'll see you there!*call 618-558-0581 to reserve your table TODAY! :)