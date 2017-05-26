Granite City Elks Annual Carnival

Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois

Granite City Elks Annual Carnival

Food and drinks available! 

Entertainment:

Friday, May 26, 2017, from 7-11 p.m., Penny Moon & the Copper Creek Band.

Saturday, May 27, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., Flip Side Band. From 7-11 p.m., Borderline Band.

Sunday, May 28, 2017, from 1-4 p.m., Raffle - Bingo. From 7-11 p.m., Steve Hauser Band.

Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois

