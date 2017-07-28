Granite City Job Fair

Southwestern Illinois College - Granite City 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Madison County Housing Authority has joined Madison County Employment and Training and Southwestern Madison County Collinsville and Troy-Maryville Chambers of Commerce to host a Job and Career Fair at SWIC-Granite City/Sam Wolf Campus. More than 25 agencies and employers have confirmed their attendance to this free event. "By supporting and hosting this job fair, the Madison County Housing Authority will help to build a stronger, self sufficient citizen in our community and surrounding areas which creates opportunities for area residents". The Job Fair will provide tools that will assist job seekers with the search process including a workshop on career planning.  

For more information or agency registration, contact Monica Allen, MCHA Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator by email or telephone.

Southwestern Illinois College - Granite City 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Employment, Job Fair
618-345-5142
