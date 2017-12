Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Refreshments at 1:00 p.m.

Bingo begins at 1:30 p.m. $1 admission & 4 cards for $1.

Location: Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City

Come & see how lucky you are!

Questions, call 618-444-6771