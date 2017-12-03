Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party
Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois
December 3, 2017
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Location: Granite City Township Hall, 2060, Granite City
Catered Dinner at 1 p.m.
Entertainment: Sixties Chicks at 2 p.m.
Dance Band: Alley Kats from 3 until 5 p.m.
Attendance prizes!
Members: $10
Non-members: $15
For further information or tickets, call Marti at 618-910-8198 or Diana at 618-444-6771.
Tickets can also be purchased at Granite City Senior club dances and bingos.
Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois
