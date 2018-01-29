Granite City Senior Social Club Dance

Google Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 iCalendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00

Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois

Granite City Senior Social Club Dance 

Monday, January 29th

Doors open at 5:30pm

Dancing from 7 to 9pm  

If you like to dance, come and show us your moves. Or if you don't dance, just come and listen and tap your feet to the beat. A great way to meet new friends or maybe reconnect with some old ones. Refreshments served.

Location: Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City

Questions, call 618-444-6771

Info
Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois View Map
Dance
618-444-6771
Google Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00 iCalendar - Granite City Senior Social Club Dance - 2018-01-29 17:30:00