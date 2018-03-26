Granite City Senior Social Club Dance

Granite City Senior Social Club Dance on Monday, March 26th, Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.  If you like to dance come and show us your moves or if you don't dance just come and listen and tap your feet to the beat. A great way to meet new friends or maybe reconnect with some old ones. Refreshments served. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City.  Questions, call 618-444-6771.

Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois
618-444-6771
