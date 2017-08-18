Great Futures Golf Classic - Boys & Girls Club of Alton

GREAT FUTURES GOLF CLASSIC - "CHIP IN FOR THE KIDS"

Friday, August 18, 2017, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

May 1 - July 18, 2017 - Early Bird Rate: $400 (must register as a team for early bird)

Regular registration: $125/player or $500 per team.

Contact Al Womack for more information: awomackbgcalton@aol.com or (618) 462-6249

Online registration available starting on May 8, 2017, at www.bgcalton.org.