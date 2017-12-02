Join us on the loop for the Great Gift Hunt and Holiday Celebration on the Delmar Loop. The Great Gift Hunt gives shoppers a chance to win a prize of up to $1000 in value from participating establishments on the loop. Win by making a purchase on The Loop from a participating retail or dinning location and get a gift bag containing one of many prizes including a $25 gift card, or the Great Gift made up of $1000 in prizes from businesses on the Delmar Loop.