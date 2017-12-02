The Great Gift Hunt and Holiday Celebration
Delmar Hall 6133 Delmar Blvd, St Louis, Missouri 63112
Join us on the loop for the Great Gift Hunt and Holiday Celebration on the Delmar Loop. The Great Gift Hunt gives shoppers a chance to win a prize of up to $1000 in value from participating establishments on the loop. Win by making a purchase on The Loop from a participating retail or dinning location and get a gift bag containing one of many prizes including a $25 gift card, or the Great Gift made up of $1000 in prizes from businesses on the Delmar Loop.
