Great Godfrey Maze Fall Festival at Glazebrook Park

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation will be offering the annual Fall Festival at Glazebrook Park on September 29, 2018 starting at 11am. We will have food vendors on site, along with BE BE the Clown. We offer the corn maze, zip-line, vortex tunnel, cow train, tractor wagon rides and the bounce pillow. We will have a Contest Corn off the Cob Eating Contest. 11 years and younger can participate in the treasure hunt in the corn crib.