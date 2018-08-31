Great Godfrey Maze

Friday, August 31, 2018

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The maze opens for business Friday, Aug. 31 and will run through Oct. 28.

The maze is open on weekends, Labor Day and Columbus Day and is open after dark Fridays and Saturdays. Flashlights are required for those traveling the twists and turns of the maze after dark. Flashlights are available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 11 and children under five are free. Enjoy the ever-popular Cow Train and Hay Wagon rides and the new Jumping Pillow! Additional tickets required.