Great Rivers Choral Society: Boys of Summer- Beach Boys, Beatles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville 1200 S. Liberty Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
Great Rivers Choral Society: Boys of Summer- Beach Boys, Beatles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Friday, April 20, 2018
Saturday, April 28, 2018
7:30pm to 8:30pm
Sunday, April 29, 2018
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville
1200 S. Liberty St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-2621
The choir and accompanying band will feature the music of The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Frankie Valle and The Four Seasons! Join us and enjoy the music of the sixties and seventies! Maybe you'll even sing along!
April 20 at 7:30 p.m. The show will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville.
NOTE: April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 29 at 3:00 p.m. The show will take place at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church.