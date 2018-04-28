Great Rivers Choral Society: Boys of Summer- Beach Boys, Beatles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Friday, April 20, 2018

Saturday, April 28, 2018

7:30pm to 8:30pm

Sunday, April 29, 2018

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville

1200 S. Liberty St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-2621

The choir and accompanying band will feature the music of The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Frankie Valle and The Four Seasons! Join us and enjoy the music of the sixties and seventies! Maybe you'll even sing along!

April 20 at 7:30 p.m. The show will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville.

NOTE: April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 29 at 3:00 p.m. The show will take place at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church.