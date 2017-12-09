Great Rivers Choral Society: Music for Choir and Brass
Godfrey 1st UMC 11 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Saturday, December 09, 2017 – Sunday, Dec. 10 (3 – 5 p.m.)
7:30pm to 9:00pm
Godfrey First United Methodist Church
1100 Airport Rd.
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3624
The choir will be joined by a Brass Ensemble to help celebrate the Holiday Season! Music will include "Carols for Brass and Choir", an amazing arrangement of "Hark, The Herald Angels Sings" by the young American composer Dan Forrest and selections from Bach's triumphant "Christmas Oratorio".