Greater Alton Concert Association 2018-2019 season Line-up!

Greater Alton Concert Association announces the 2018-2019 season line-up! With performances ranging from Motown to Patriotic Americana, and singers from country to Irish tenors, this diverse season has something for everyone. “We have worked hard, as always, to bring the best performers to the area,” said Barbara McHugh, VP Promotions. “Most of these performers can be found in other venues with ticket prices up to $70.00 each. We are offering our entire season for the early bird price of $75.00. We always work to bring the best quality at affordable prices and I think this season we have outdone ourselves!”

The season kicks off at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 22, 2018 with The Fabulous Motown Revue. This group brings the house down with the sounds and stylings of many artists of the fabulous 60’s and 70’s featuring seven singers and nine musicians. This group was honored to present the Motown sound at President Obama’s Inaugural Ball.

Sunday, November 11, 2018 3:00 pm the award winning Guy Penrod comes to the stage. Penrod spent 14 years as lead vocalist with the Gaither Vocal Band before striking out on his own. He has taken his music to the stage of Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and The Grand Ole’Opry, to name a few. GRAMMY ® and DOVE Award-winning artist Guy Penrod is an amazing vocalist to be sure.

In 2019, on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 The Malpass Brothers bring us some classic country. These young men started their musical careers before the age of 10. Today, they promote the work and music of classic country artists while making the own mark. They toured with Don Helms, opened for Merle Haggard and shared billing with Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Rhonda Vincent, and many more.

The legendary Ronan Tynan comes to our town Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 7:30 pm. A member of the Irish Tenors since 1998, Ronan is known for his versatile repertoire from opera to “Over the Rainbow” and everything in between. Singing throughout the United States as well as internationally, he has performed for four U.S Presidents, Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict, as well as being the soloist at the funeral of President Ronald Reagan. Be prepared for his moving rendition of “Danny Boy” as well as many other favorites.

On Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm join us for an evening of fun, laughter, music and memories spanning the last 75 years. The Lesters and the Chosen Ones combine to bring a special program “Celebrate America—Family Style”. With video images enhancing American classic and gospel music, this performance has something for everyone, including a special salute to veterans!

All performances are in Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College. All performances are family friendly!

There are two ways to get season tickets to be sure you don’t miss these outstanding performances. First, by calling Greater Alton Concert Association ticket line 618-468-4222. Please leave a message and your call will be returned.

The second is to order online by visiting our web page at www.GreaterAltonConcertAssociation.org.

The early bird price of $75.00 for adult tickets is available through June 30. After that date the price goes up to $90.00 per ticket.

To encourage families to bring children, the Family Plan allows 1 or 2 children to attend all five concerts for only $15.00 (with the purchase of an adult season ticket).