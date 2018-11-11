Greater Alton Concert Association: Guy Penrod
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Sunday, November 11, 2018
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd.
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-4222
Guy Penrod is an amazing vocalist, to be sure. An inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, his unmistakable rich tones and country-influenced style have graced stages from The Grand Ole' Opry and The Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall.
His years of experience as well as his 14-year tenure as lead vocalist with the Gaither Vocal Band give him a stage to presence few can pull off. You won't want to miss this epic performance.
Get your tickets in advance for $25 per adult, and students for $10.
Cost of tickets will increase to $30 at the door day of concert.