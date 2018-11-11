Greater Alton Concert Association: Guy Penrod

Sunday, November 11, 2018

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-4222

Guy Penrod is an amazing vocalist, to be sure. An inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, his unmistakable rich tones and country-influenced style have graced stages from The Grand Ole' Opry and The Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall.

His years of experience as well as his 14-year tenure as lead vocalist with the Gaither Vocal Band give him a stage to presence few can pull off. You won't want to miss this epic performance.

For more information, call (618) 468-4222.

Get your tickets in advance for $25 per adult, and students for $10.

Cost of tickets will increase to $30 at the door day of concert.