Date: Sunday October 8, 2017

3:00 pm Hatheway Cultural Center

Greater Alton Concert Association presents Two on Tap featuring the singing, tap-dancing duo of Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano. These musical theater performers breathe new life into classic song and dance routines that will remind you of the silver screen legends. Also featured in one number will be students from Jennifer Bishop School of Dance in Alton and DanceWorks Studio in Jerseyville. The program is on stage at Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark. Advance tickets are $25.00, at the door $30.00. Students with valid ID are always $10.00. A complete list of ticket locations can be found on the website www.altonconcerts.org. For the special dinner and show package, tickets must be purchased at Best Western Premier on College Ave. in Alton. You can find us on facebook or call 618-468-4222 for more information.