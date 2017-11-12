Greater Alton Concert Association: Steve Vanhauwaert, Pianist
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Sunday, November 12, 2017
3:00pm to 5:00pm
(618) 468-3270
Prepare to be amazed and transported by beautiful solo piano melodies expertly performed by Belgium native Steven Vanhauwaert. He has performed with numerous symphonies and has many successful recordings. This delightful young man will keep you engaged with tales, anecdotes, and the music of Bach, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and more.
For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online order form
Admission
Adults:$25 in advance, $30 day of
Students with I.D.: $10
Groups of 15 or more receive 20% off