Greater Alton Concert Association: Steve Vanhauwaert, Pianist

Sunday, November 12, 2017

3:00pm to 5:00pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Prepare to be amazed and transported by beautiful solo piano melodies expertly performed by Belgium native Steven Vanhauwaert. He has performed with numerous symphonies and has many successful recordings. This delightful young man will keep you engaged with tales, anecdotes, and the music of Bach, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and more.

For more information, call (618) 468-4222 or go to online order form

Admission

Adults:$25 in advance, $30 day of

Students with I.D.: $10

Groups of 15 or more receive 20% off